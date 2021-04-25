Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $18,034.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.