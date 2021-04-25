Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.83% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

