CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Cap of $64,789.64

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. CBDAO has a market cap of $64,789.64 and $54,085.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.