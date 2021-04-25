CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 30% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $50,202.19 and approximately $631.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006358 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001190 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 148.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

