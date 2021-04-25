Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

