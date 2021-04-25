Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215,718 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Cellectis worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

