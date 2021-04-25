Celo Trading 37.5% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00010809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $125.78 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

