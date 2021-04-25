Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Reaches $13.56 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $858,900.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

