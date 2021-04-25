Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

