CHADS VC Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $4,683.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

