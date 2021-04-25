Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Reaches $18.14 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

