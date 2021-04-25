Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.36 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $13.36 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

