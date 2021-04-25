ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Hits $68.90 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00017906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $68.90 million and $1.22 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00269631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.01033730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,781.41 or 0.99913842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00637686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.