ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $9.47 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $9.47 or 0.00018133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $73.11 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.00657792 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,371.87 or 1.00323948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

