Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 3,600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 156,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

