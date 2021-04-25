ChartEx Trading 32.9% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $727,681.27 and $44,079.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00277464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01038690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.40 or 0.99861846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00639280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023006 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

