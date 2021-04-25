ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Tops $4.57 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $208,621.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,604.71 or 1.00209855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.