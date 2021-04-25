Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $645,961.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00008450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $133.83 million and approximately $645,961.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00061544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00691020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.30 or 0.07758654 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

