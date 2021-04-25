Chonk (CHONK) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Chonk has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $26,553.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.50 or 0.00290556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

