Chonk Hits Market Cap of $5.59 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $18,591.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.32 or 0.00289859 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

