Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.63 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $109.63 million and $63.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

