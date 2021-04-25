Chrono.tech Price Down 11.1% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $101,053.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $13.71 or 0.00026373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

