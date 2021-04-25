Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

