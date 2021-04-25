Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

