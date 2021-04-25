Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

