Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 846,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 84.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

