Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Hits $179,472.64

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Citadel has a total market cap of $179,472.64 and approximately $424.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

