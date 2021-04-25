Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

