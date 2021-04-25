Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,642 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $195,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,878,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

