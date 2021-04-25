Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of Citrix Systems worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.