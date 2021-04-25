Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of Citrix Systems worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

