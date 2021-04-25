Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Civic has a market capitalization of $291.41 million and approximately $86.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

