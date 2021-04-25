Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $259,283.39

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $259,283.39 and approximately $2,746.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 115% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,046,962 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

