Clash Token Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Clash Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,465.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clash Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clash Token

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

