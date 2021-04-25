CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.02% from the stock’s current price.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 1,552,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.