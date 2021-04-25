Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.