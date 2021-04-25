Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,211 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Water ETF worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $83.04 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.