Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,412 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.