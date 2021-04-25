Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $576,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 295,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 83,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

