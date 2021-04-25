Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.35 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $101.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

