Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 5.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.28% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $42,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

