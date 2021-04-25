Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.15 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

