Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $44.40 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.