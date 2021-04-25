Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

