Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6,604.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.