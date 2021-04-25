Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,160 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

