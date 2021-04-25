Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

