Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 118,127 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.66% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

