Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,475 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 406,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $41.58 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

