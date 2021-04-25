Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $283.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $172.13 and a 52-week high of $284.82.

