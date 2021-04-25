Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,395 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

